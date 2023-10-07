Richard, Collier spearhead North Carolina Central comeback over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard ran for three touchdowns and threw for a score and North Carolina Central pulled away from Elon in the second quarter for a 34-23 win. Elon built a 10-0 lead before Richard rallied the Eagles before the end of the first quarter when he ran it in from the 6-yard line to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted a little more than six minutes. On their next three possessions, the Phoenix punted, missed a field goal and turned it over on downs and allowed N.C. Central to take the lead for good when Latrell Collier rambled for a 63-yard scoring run and a 14-10 advantage. Matthew Downing threw for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Elon.

