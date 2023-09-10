Richard, Collier each run for two TDs, North Carolina Central tops North Carolina A&T 30-16

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard and Latrell Collier each carried 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns as North Carolina Central pulled away from North Carolina A&T for a 30-16 win in the Aggies’ season opener. Richard scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and Collier did the same in the second to give the Eagles a 14-3 lead, but Taymon Cooke returned a kick-off 80 yards to cut the NC Central lead to 14-9 after Owen Daffer missed the extra point and Wesley Graves ran 47 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 16-14 lead with two minutes left in the first half.

