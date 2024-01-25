Richard, Clayton help Florida sink Mississippi State 79-70

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored a season-high 23 points and Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullian scored 15 points each and Florida held off Mississippi State for a 79-70. The Gators led 43-34 at intermission and extended their lead to 59-42 when Clayton buried a 3-pointer with 11:42 left. The teams traded 3s and jump shots then Mississippi State proceeded to outscore Florida 21-10 and got within 69-63 with 3:15 left. Florida sealed it making all 10 of its final foul shots with Alex Condon and Clayton making all four of theirs and Pullin making a pair. Reserve Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 26 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.