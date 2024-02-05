Richard Caster, a 3-time Pro Bowl tight end and wide receiver for the Jets, dies at 75

Former New York Jets tight end and wide receiver Richard Caster, who was selected for three Pro Bowls during his 13-year NFL career, has died. He was 75. Family representative Kenny Zore confirmed Caster died in his sleep at his home on Long Island, New York, on Friday morning after a long illness. Caster was a second-round pick of the Jets in 1970 out of Jackson State. He caught 322 passes for 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns during his career. Caster spent his first eight seasons with New York and became a favorite target of Joe Namath. He also spent time with Houston, New Orleans and Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.