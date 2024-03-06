Richard and Clayton shine as Florida knocks off No. 16 Alabama 105-87 and improves to 14-1 at home

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) drives against Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Youngblood]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 23 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 and Florida handled No. 16 Alabama 105-87 to stay in contention for a top four seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) won for the 10th time in 13 games and finished 14-1 at home this season. More important to coach Todd Golden, they moved a step closer to potentially landing a double bye in the league tourney. Mark Sears led Alabama (20-10, 12-5) with 33 points.

