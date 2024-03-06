Richard and Clayton shine as Florida knocks off No. 16 Alabama 105-87 and improves to 14-1 at home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 23 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 22 and Florida handled No. 16 Alabama 105-87 to stay in contention for a top four seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Gators (21-9, 11-6 SEC) won for the 10th time in 13 games and finished 14-1 at home this season. More important to coach Todd Golden, they moved a step closer to potentially landing a double bye in the league tourney. Mark Sears led Alabama (20-10, 12-5) with 33 points.

