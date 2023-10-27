Richard accounts for 7 TDs in NC Central’s 62-28 romp over SC State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard ran for two scores and threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half and North Carolina Central breezed to a 62-28 victory over South Carolina State. Richard connected with J’Mari Taylor for a 60-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage and North Carolina Central (7-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, never looked back. Richard made it 21-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run before Corey Fields Jr. hit KeShawn Toney for a 7-yard touchdown to get South Carolina State (3-5, 1-1) on the scoreboard. Richard pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-7 by firing a 60-yard scoring strike to Devin Smith, scoring on a 1-yard run and then connecting with Twan Flip Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown.

