Rich Strike, 80-1 winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, is retired and to be sold as stallion prospect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The upset winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby has been retired. Keeneland Race Course says Rich Strike will be offered for sale as a stallion prospect next week. The 4-year-old colt won the Derby at 80-1 odds for the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. Owner Rick Dawson says injuries prevented Rich Strike from returning to racing after he finished fifth in his final start in May. The colt lost his next six races after the Derby, including finishing sixth in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.