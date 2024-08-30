Rich Hill, 44, makes relief appearance for Red Sox. It’s his 20th major league season

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Rich Hill came on in relief for the Boston Red Sox to become the only active player to appear in a major league game in each of the last 20 seasons. Hill replaced starter Kutter Crawford with two outs in the seventh on Thursday night and struck out Toronto center fielder Daulton Varsho with a runner on second to end the inning. The 44-year-old Hill is in his fourth stint with the Red Sox. Hill joins Tim Wakefield as the only pitchers to appear for the Red Sox at 44 or older.

