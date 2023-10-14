Rice scores twice to lead VMI past The Citadel 17-13

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Rice ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns and his 19-yarder with 4:42 left was the game-winning score in VMI’s 17-13 victory over The Citadel. The Citadel posted its lone lead when Colby Kitner made a 38-yard field goal with 4:57 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Graeson Underwood threw for 118 yards and ran for 57 yards for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.