Rice scores late winner for Arsenal in 4-3 victory over Luton in Premier League after Raya’s errors

LUTON, England (AP) — Declan Rice has scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Premier League leader Arsenal a wild 4-3 win over Luton and spare the blushes of teammate David Raya. Raya made errors that led to two goals for Luton to leave Arsenal on the cusp of dropping two points at Kenilworth Road. As the clock went past the six allotted minutes of stoppage time, Rice got on the end of Martin Odegaard’s cross and glanced a header into the bottom corner for a victory that lifted Arsenal five points clear. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored either side of Gabriel Osho’s equalizer for Luton as Arsenal led 2-1 at halftime.

