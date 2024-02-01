Rice scores career-best 35 points for Boise State in 86-78 win at No. 19 New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Max Rice scored a career-high 35 points and Boise State beat No. 19 New Mexico 86-78 to hand the Lobos their first home loss of the season. Chibuzo Agbo added 16 points for the Broncos, and O’Mar Stanley had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Donovan Dent led New Mexico with a career-best 31 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 14 for the Lobos, who fell to 11-1 at home. They had won five straight games overall — each one by at least 18 points. New Mexico got a subpar offensive performance from Jaelen House, who came in averaging 15.6 points per game. He missed his first eight shots and finished with 12 points on 2-for-15 shooting.

