Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60. Texas kept its first-place spot in the Big 12 at 9-3. The Longhorns only missed one of 25 attempted free throws. Marcus Carr scored 16 points and Timmy Allen had 14. Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.

