Rice scores 19 points and Indiana rolls past Sam Houston 97-71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists and Indiana defeated Sam Houston 97-71 on Tuesday night. Myles Rice led the Hoosiers (6-2) with 19 points and Luke Goode came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 18 points, 13 in the first half when Indiana took a 42-25 lead. Lamar Wilkerson scored 18 points, Cameron Huefner added 17, Dorian Finister 14 and Brennen Burns and Josiah Hammons 10 each for Sam Houston, which shot 43%. The Hoosiers were playing their first game since dropping out of The Associated Press Top 25 after losing two of three games in the Battle in Atlantis in the Bahamas.

