Rice, Jones spark Washington State to 89-75 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Myles Rice finished with a season-high 35 points, Isaac Jones scored 24 and Washington State won for a third straight time at Maples Pavilion, dispatching Stanford with a wire-to-wire 89-75 victory. Rice buried 15 of 24 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, setting the freshman scoring record for the Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference). He added eight assists and four steals. Jones sank 11 of 17 shots and grabbed five rebounds. The reigning conference player of the week has topped 20 points in three straight games. Freshman Kanaan Carlyle had a season-best 31 points for the Cardinal. (9-8, 4-3).

