Rice, Jones combine for 46 points as Washington State closes out 71-61 win over Portland State

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, freshman Myles Rice scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes, and Washington State held off Portland State 71-61. The Cougars (6-1), whose only loss this season has been to Mississippi State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off, remain unbeaten at home in five starts. Portland State (6-2) lost its first road game in four starts.

