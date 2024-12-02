Rice helps No. 1 UCLA beat Hawaii 70-49 in final day of Rainbow Wahine Showdown

HONOLULU (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 14 of her 21 points before halftime to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 70-49 win over Hawaii on Sunday in the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. Lauren Betts added 18 points but saw her string of five straight double-doubles end. Gabriela Jacquez had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (8-0). Rice shot 7 of 10 from the field, including a pair from beyond the arc and made all five of her free throws. Lily Wahinekapu scored 10 points for the Rainbow Wahine (5-2), who saw their five-game win streak come to an end. Hawaii was limited to 14-of-53 shooting from the field and 6 of 25 from distance.

