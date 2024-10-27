Rice fires seventh-year coach Mike Bloomgren as program heads toward 10th straight losing season

HOUSTON (AP) — Rice fired seventh-year coach Mike Bloomgren with the program headed toward a 10th straight losing season following losses in six of eight games. Athletic director Tommy McClelland said associate head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Alamar would serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Bloomgren was 24-52 and won six games in only one season. That was last year when the Owls finished 6-7 after a loss in the First Responder Bowl. The Owls also played in the Lending Tree Bowl in 2022. Bloomgren was an assistant at Stanford when Rice hired him in 2017.

