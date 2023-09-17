Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns

HOUSTON (AP) — JT Daniels passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, true freshman Daelen Alexander rushed for two scores and Rice eased past Texas Southern 59-7 on Saturday. Rice cornerback Tre’shon Devones recovered a fumble at the TSU 16 on the first offensive play of the game. Alexander scored from a yard out to begin the onslaught. Daniels had scoring plays of 35 and 70 yards for a 21-0 lead at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter. The 70-yarder was Kobie Campbell’s first career touchdown. A 36-yard connection with Luke McCaffrey made it 42-7 with 1:12 left before halftime. Tim Horn made a career-long 48-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

