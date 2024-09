HOUSTON (AP) — Dean Connors ran for three touchdowns, Taji Atkins ran for two more and Rice overwhelmed FCS-affiliate Texas Southern 69-7. Rice built a 69-0 lead. Texas Southern avoided a shutout when Jordan Davis threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Kordell Rodgers with 14 seconds remaining.

