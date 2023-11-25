Rice claims bowl eligibility, beating Florida Atlantic behind Padgett’s 3 TDs

HOUSTON (AP) — AJ Padgett threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Rice became bowl eligible by holding off Florida Atlantic for a 24-21 victory. Padgett led an 11-play, 83-yard drive that took just more than five minutes and ended when he threw a 7-yard score to Luke McCaffrey to give Rice a 17-14 lead. After holding FAU to a punt after five plays, Padgett led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 11-yard scoring pass to Boden Groen to make it 24-14 as the third quarter expired. Kobe Lewis, 75-yard scoring run was the first play from scrimmage and gave FAU a 7-0 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.