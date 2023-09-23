Rice carries – and throws – for scores in VMI win over Wofford

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Running back Hunter Rice ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and later threw a short scoring pass to help VMI get past Wofford 17-14 in a Southern Conference season opener. Hunter Robbins sacked Wofford’s Pauly Seeley at the VMI 33-yard line as time expired. After Wofford took a 7-0 lead on Ryan Ingram’s 4-yard scoring run with 5:40 left in the first quarter, VMI responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Rice’s 7-yard scoring run. Just before halftime, Rice threw a 3-yard pass to Aidan Twombly for a 14-7 advantage and led the remainder.

