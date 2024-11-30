Rice builds up big lead early, hangs on to beat USF 35-28

HOUSTON (AP) — E.J. Warner threw three touchdown passes and Rice survived a late rally by South Florida to take a 35-28 victory on Saturday in a regular-season finale. Warner was 27-of-42 passing for 430 yards and had 294 yards and two TD throws in the first half when the Owls rolled up 367 yards offense and 19 first downs for a 27-7 lead at the break. Trailing 35-14 with five minutes left, USF quarterback Bryce Archie had to leave the game after taking a late hit. Backup Israel Carter threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to cut the lead to seven but Rice held on.

