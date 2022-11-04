Rice beats UTEP, reaches 5 wins for first time since 2015

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for a career-high 334 yards, including a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner with 25 seconds left, and Rice edged UTEP 37-30 on Thursday night.

Rice (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) reached five wins in a season for the first time since 2015.

UTEP backup QB Calvin Brownholtz ran for a 25-yard score to tie the game at 27-all with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. The teams traded field goals with UTEP tying it with 2:35 left.

Rice used back-to-back 13-yard plays to get to midfield and McMahon later found Rozner in the corner of the end zone for their sixth connection of the game.

McMahon was 21 of 31 with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rozner had 142 receiving yards and a score. Christian VanSickle made field goals of 43, 21 and 38.

Rice wide receiver Bradley Rozner (2) pushes off the tackle attempt by UTEP safety Ty'Reke James (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke Rice quarterback TJ McMahon, center, and fullback Micah Barnett, right, celebrate a touchdown by McMahon against UTEP during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. At left is tight end Jack Bradley. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke Previous Next

Brownholtz was 7-of-10 passing for 56 yards and he carried it eight times for 64 yards for UTEP (4-6, 2-4). Gavin Baechle also made three field goals, with a long of 51.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.