Rice and Jesus score in injury time as Arsenal earns 3-1 win over Manchester United in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Declan Rice scored his first Arsenal goal deep into injury time and Gabriel Jesus added another one past the 100th minute mark to give Arsenal a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. The game looked headed for a 1-1 draw when the ball fell to Rice after a corner and the midfielder downed it on his chest before hitting a right-footed shot that beat Andre Onana inside the near post. With United pushing forward for a last-gasp equalizer, Arsenal then countered in in the 11th minute of stoppages and Jesus calmly slotted the ball past Onana to seal the win.

