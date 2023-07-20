Ricciardo has plenty to smile about as he makes his F1 return at Hungarian GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri smiles in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denes Erdos]

Veteran Daniel Ricciardo has plenty to smile about after getting another shot at Formula One. The driver with the biggest grin in F1 is making a shock return for the AlphaTauri team after being released by McLaren last year. The 34-year-old Australian’s comeback starts Sunday at the Hungaroring, where he won for Red Bull in 2014. He says “it brings back a lot of old feelings.” The eight-time Grand Prix winner was given the seat at AlphaTauri, which is Red Bull’s junior team, after Nyck de Vries was cut. Ricciardo looked drained in the past two seasons and says the break has done him good.

