Ricardo Chavez boots winning field goal with one second left and Idaho knocks off Sacramento State

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ricardo Chavez kicked a 30-yard field goal with one second left and Idaho added a touchdown on the final play, defeating Sacramento State 36-27 in a wild Big Sky Conference opener. Chavez’s third field goal of the game broke a 27-all tie but left one tick on the clock. Sacramento State’s attempt to score on the ensuing kickoff ended with a fumble that the Vandals’ Turon Ivy Jr. recovered for a touchdown. Sacramento State rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied it at 27 when Kaiden Bennett threw to Marcus Fulcher for an 11-yard touchdown with 4:54 remaining. However, that was the last snap for the Hornets offense.

