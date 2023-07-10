Rhyne Howard scores 32, Dream beat the Sky 88-77, pulling away in the 4th quarter

CHICAGO (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 32 points and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the closing minutes to defeat the Chicago Sky for the second time in three days, getting an 88-77 decision night for their fifth-straight win. Up one midway through the fourth quarter the Dream surged ahead by cashing in on three turnovers. Cheyenne Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta, which last won five-straight five years ago. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 28 points. Courtney Williams added 14 and Elizabeth Williams 13 with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

