Rhyne Howard scores 30, Tina Charles hits winning shot as Dream beat Storm 83-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points, Allisha Gray added 19 and Tina Charles scored in the post with 1.1 seconds left to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 83-81 to snap an eight-game losing streak. Charles finished with 16 points and Jordin Canada scored 10 points — all in the fourth quarter — to go with eight assists and three steals for Atlanta in the first game back for both teams following a monthlong break due to the Olympics. Jewell Loyd hit a contested fall-away 3 to make it 81-all with 4.6 seconds left but Charles answered with a short jumper to win the game.

