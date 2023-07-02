Rhyne Howard hits 6 3s, scores career-high 43 to help Dream beat Sparks 112-84

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — one shy of Atlanta’s single-game franchise record — on 14-of-20 shooting to help Dream set their single-game scoring record and the beat the Los Angeles Sparks 112-84. Howard made 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points before halftime — a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season. Howard’s 40-point performance was the fifth in the WNBA season, single-season record. The previous high was three (2006, ’08, ’15). Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 25 points and Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds,

