Rhyne Howard has 24 points, Allisha Gray adds 21 as Dream beats Fever 82-73

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 21 on 6-of-10 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 82-73. Cheyenne Parker added 16 points for Atlanta. Gray made a driving layup and Nia Coffey followed with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to spark an 11-1 run and give the Dream the lead for good. Aliyah Boston had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Fever and Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 and Erika Wheeler scored 15 points. Indiana has lost 14 of its last 16 games. NaLyssa Smith (foot), who has been out since July 9, did not play for the Fever.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.