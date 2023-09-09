Rhyne Howard has 21 points, 12 rebounds to lift Dream over Mystics 80-75 in battle for playoff seed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Allisha Gray and Danielle Robinson made clutch free throws in the closing seconds and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 80-75. The game helped determine playoff seeding. The loss locked Washington (18-21) into the seventh seed while Atlanta (19-20) still has a chance to move up. Gray and Cheyenne Parker both scored 17 for the Dream. Brittney Sykes had a career-high 27 points for the Mystics and Natasha Cloud had a career-high and franchise record 15 assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.