Rhyne Howard becomes the first Dream player since 2013 to score 30-plus in consecutive games

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 points to become the first Atlanta player since 2013 to put up consecutive 30-point performances and the Dream beat the Dallas Wings 107-96 in overtime. Howard, who was coming off a 31-point game against Phoenix on Tuesday, reached the mark by making a free throw with 19 seconds left in regulation. Atlanta dominated overtime 15-4. Atlanta started strong in OT with Howard making a 3-pointer with three minutes left for a six-point lead. Tina Charles put Atlanta ahead 104-96 on a hook shot in the lane. Natasha Howard led Dallas with 24 points.

