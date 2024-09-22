Rhymes’ OT TD, Miles’ 2 sacks help carry Southern to a 31-24 win over Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kendric Rhymes raced 25 yards to the end zone on Southern’s first play of overtime and Jelani Davis sacked Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters on back-to-back plays to end the game and lift the Jaguars to a 31-24 win over the Panthers in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle. CJ Russell scored on a 4-yard run with 2:32 left in regulation to pull Southern even at 24-24 and Willie Miles forced overtime by blocking a 52-yard field goal attempt by Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez as time expired.

