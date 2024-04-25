Rhule wants DC Tony White to stay a long time but knows head coaching job is in rising star’s future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was one of Tony White’s biggest supporters when the defensive coordinator was connected to three head coaching jobs. Rhule said he wants his assistants to advance. But he’s glad he could fend off suitors for White in the offseason. The Huskers put up their best defensive numbers in a decade in Rhule’s first year at Nebraska. The Huskers are coming off one of their worst offensive seasons. The defense brings back six starters and probably will carry a heavy load if the Huskers are to make their first bowl since 2016.

