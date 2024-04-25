Rhule wants DC Tony White to stay a long time but knows head coaching job is in rising star’s future

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - The Nebraska defense stops Illinois on the 1-yard line during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Nebraska went from 100th in total defense in 2022 to 11th last season. Defensive coordinator Tony White received a raise from $1 million to $1.6 million per year after his name was connected to three head coach openings. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was one of Tony White’s biggest supporters when the defensive coordinator was connected to three head coaching jobs. Rhule said he wants his assistants to advance. But he’s glad he could fend off suitors for White in the offseason. The Huskers put up their best defensive numbers in a decade in Rhule’s first year at Nebraska. The Huskers are coming off one of their worst offensive seasons. The defense brings back six starters and probably will carry a heavy load if the Huskers are to make their first bowl since 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.