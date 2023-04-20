Rhule embrace of Huskers tradition fuels popularity — so far

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has quickly endeared himself to one of the nation’s most ardent fan bases in five months. The true test of his popularity will come in a year or two, when his work to bring back one of college football’s biggest brands is fully underway. So far he’s proved to be a fast study and tells fans what they want to hear. He frequently references the program’s traditional staples of hard work, physical practices and a pounding run game. The Huskers close Rhule’s first spring practice on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.