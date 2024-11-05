Rhule brings in Holgorsen as ‘another set of eyes’ to find way to bring spark to Nebraska offense

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has confirmed that former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is working with the football staff to help the team’s struggling offense increase its production. The Cornhuskers have averaged just 18.3 points and 320 yards per game against Big Ten opponents with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. They have lost three straight and have an open date this week. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, was first to report Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is bringing in Holgorsen as an offensive consultant. Nebraska media relations director Keith Mann confirmed Holgorsen was in Lincoln as another set of eyes for Rhule. Mann didn’t confirm his formal hiring.

