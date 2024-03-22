RHP Michael Lorenzen joins Texas Rangers, giving the World Series champs another starter

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen gives the Texas Rangers another starting pitcher less than a week before the opener. Lorenzen has signed a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Rangers, and joined the team in Arizona on Friday. It is unclear when Lorenzen will ready to pitch, but is expected to slip into the rotation. The World Series champions go into the season with Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer recovering from injuries and out until at least summer. The 32-year-old Lorenzen was a first-time All-Star last season with the Detroit Tigers, then was traded to Philadelphia and threw no-hitter in his second start for the Phillies.

