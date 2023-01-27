RHP Fairbanks, Rays agree to $12 million, 3-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Pete Fairbanks and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a $12 million, three-year contract that could be worth up to $24.6 million over four seasons. The deal announced Friday includes a club option for 2026 which, along with performance escalators and potential bonuses, could significantly increase the amount the right-hander earns. The 29-year-old is 11-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 15 saves in 111 appearances since being acquired by the Rays from the Texas Rangers in July 2019. Fairbanks was 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 appearances last year after beginning the season on the 60-day injured list.

