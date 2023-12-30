RHP Chris Flexen agrees to a $1.75 million, 1-year contract with the White Sox,

Chris Flexen has agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, giving manager Pedro Grifol another possibility for his rotation. Flexen played for Seattle and Colorado this season, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA in 29 games, including 16 starts. The right-hander is 27-34 with a 4.95 ERA in 120 major league appearances, including 80 starts. To clear a roster spot, Chicago designated catcher Carlos Pérez for assignment.

