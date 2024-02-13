RHP Adrian Sampson signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers that includes spring invite

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Sampson has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal includes an invitation to spring training with the World Series champions that opens Wednesday. Sampson is returning to the Rangers for the first time since 2019. The 32-year-old didn’t pitch in the majors last season after right knee surgery in May while in the Chicago Cubs organization. He went 6-11 with a 5.64 ERA in 40 games with Texas in 2018 and 2019. He then spent a season with the Lotte Giants in Korea Baseball Organization before pitching in 31 games for the Cubs in 2021 and 2022.

