Rhode Island gets by Campbell 21-9 behind Devin Farrell’s 3 TDs in a CAA opener

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Rhode Island beat Campbell 21-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association opener. Farrell completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards and he added 45 yards rushing and an 8-yard touchdown run. Marquis Buchanan and Shawn Harris Jr. combined for nine catches for 106 yards for Rhode Island (2-1, 1-0). Mike Chandler II threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sincere Brown to cap a 12-play, 86-yard drive for Campbell (1-2, 0-1) with 6:30 remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.