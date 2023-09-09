Rhode Island eases by Stony Brook 35-14; Kasim Hill throws for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns.

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Savedge had eight catches for 90 yards and a score and Rhode Island eased past Stony Brook 35-14 for its third straight win in the series. Rhode Island built a 28-7 lead by halftime. Hill was 12 of 16 for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and Jaden Griffin added a short touchdown run. Hill connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 70-yard touchdown and DB Jordan Colbert returned a fumbled 49 yards for a score to cap the first-half scoring. Ja’Den McKenzie added an 18-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Rhode Island.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.