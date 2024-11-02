Rhode Island beats Monmouth 37-28 for its seventh straight victory

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw for 265 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, with 171 yards and two scores going to Marquis Buchanan, and Rhode Island beat Monmouth 37-28 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory. Farrell found Buchanan for the second time with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter for a 31-28 lead. Monmouth ran a lateral play at the end that Fredrick Mallay came up with a loose ball and returned for a 7-yard touchdown to end it. Rhode Island (8-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association) is off to its best start in conference play since it began the 2001 season 5-0 in the Atlantic 10. The 1985 squad was the last to make the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.