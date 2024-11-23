Rhode Island beats Bryant 35-21 to claim share of Coastal Athletic Association title

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Rhode Island beat Bryant 35-21 on Saturday to capture a share of its first league title in 39 years. Rhode Island (10-2, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association) secured the program’s seventh title, with each of the previous six coming in the Yankee Conference. The Rams tied a program record for total wins in a season with 10, first set in 1984 and matched in 1985. Hunter Helms threw for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Rhode Island. Grant also added his first touchdown reception of the season.

