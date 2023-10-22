Rhine derby sees Cologne beat Gladbach 3-1 for 1st Bundesliga win this season

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Kainz has scored two penalties as Cologne claimed its first Bundesliga victory of the season with a 3-1 Rhine derby win over 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach. He needed three attempts. Gladbach ‘keeper Moritz Nicolas saved Kainz’s spot kick in the 75th. But the goalkeeper was penalized for moving forward off his line. Kainz fired inside the left post at the second attempt. Waldschmidt sealed the win with Cologne’s third goal in off the bottom of the right post in injury time. The late drama came after Gladbach midfielder Kouadio Koné had been sent off after a VAR check for a dangerous tackle on Dejan Ljubičić. Promoted Heidenheim was hosting Augsburg in Sunday’s late game.

