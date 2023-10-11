RH Bryce Elder gets the nod for Braves in Game 3 of NLDS vs Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have picked Bryce Elder to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Elder was 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA during his first full season in the big leagues and made the All-Star Game. But he struggled down the stretch after pitching a career-high 174 2/3 innings. Even so, the Braves decided he was the best choice to face Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola. The Braves also considered starting 20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver. He’s their top prospect but a rookie who has made only five starts in the majors.

