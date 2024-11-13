Reynolds, White combine for 33 points to lead TCU over Texas State 76-71

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 17 points, Trazarien White added 16 and TCU beat Texas State 76-71. Texas State used a 14-4 run, capped by Dylan Dawson’s 3-pointer, to pull to 72-68 with 1:32 left. But the Bobcats had a turnover and missed a 3-pointer before another Dawson 3 made it 74-71 with 3 seconds remaining. Frankie Collins added 13 points and Brendan Wenzel had 12 for TCU (3-0). Tylan Pope scored 17 points to lead Texas State (2-1).

