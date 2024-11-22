Reynolds scores 26 points, Ajogbor’s free throw gives Saint Joseph’s 78-77 win over Texas Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Reynolds II sank six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, but it was Justice Ajogbor’s free throw with 13.7 seconds left that gave Saint Joseph’s a 78-77 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night in the UKG Legends Classic. The Hawks (4-1) will take on Texas, a 70-66 winner over Syracuse, in Friday’s championship game. Reynolds made 6 of 11 from the arc. Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points on just 3-of-10 shooting but made all 13 of his free throws. The Hawks made 12 of 22 3-point tries. JT Toppin scored 22 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass for Texas Tech.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.