Reynolds, Delay homers help lift Pirates over Red Sox 7-6

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a pair solo home runs, Jason Delay added another and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Monday night.

On a mild evening in which the teams combined for six home runs, Masataka Yoshida hit his first since joining the Red Sox from Japan’s Orix Buffaloes. Yoshida and Triston Casas had two-run drives and Rafael Devers added a solo shot.

Reynolds had his fourth multihomer game, his first since last Aug. 12 at home against Boston.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo and Boston’s Kutter Crawford had short nights.

Ovideo gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Half the hits off him were home runs. Crawford (0-1) needed 32 pitches to get through the first inning and lasted four innings. He yielded seven runs and eight hits, including three homers.

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski loses his cap while making the catch on a fly out by Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay (55) is congratulated by Bryan Reynolds after his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa Previous Next

Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win this season. David Bednar came on in the ninth an allowed a single but got his second save.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Boston scored five runs in the bottom half on the home runs by Devers, Yoshida and Casas. Yoshida, 29, signed a $90 million, five-year contract in Boston’s biggest offseason more.

Reynolds cut the gap to 5-4 with a second-inning homer and Justin Suwinski tied the score with an RBI single in the third.

Delay led off the fourth with his first home run this season and second of his caree and Reynolds homered two batters later for a 7-5 lead.

A misplay by Devers helped the Pirates take the early lead. With one out Reynolds dropped a bloop single behind second base. Ji Man Choi got aboard after his fly ball to shallow left field was lost in the twilight by Devers and found the grass for a hit.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit an RBI single off the newly enlarged first base bag and Canaan Smith-Njigba hit a two-run double off the Green Monster.

SLOW STARTS

Boston’s starters have allowed 22 earned runs over 15 1/3 innings this season.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Roansy Contreras makes his season debut. He ranked fifth among all National League rookies in ERA (3.79) and strikeouts (86), and third in batting average against (.225) in 2022.

Red Sox: RHP NIck Pivetta first start comes after a 2022 season in which he set career highs in wins (10), starts (33) and innings (179 2/3).

