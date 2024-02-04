Reyna makes debut off bench for Nottingham Forest in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Gio Reyna has made his debut for Nottingham Forest as a second-half substitute in the team’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League. The United States midfielder came on in the 78th minute. He signed from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday on loan until the end of the season. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s curling 45th-minute strike for Forest canceled out the opener in the fifth minute from Justin Kluivert when he scored from close-range at a corner. Hudson-Odoi’s match came to a premature end when Bournemouth substitute Philip Billing clipped the back of his Achilles. Billing was sent off by referee Rebecca Welch.

